Hinds have been going through some big changes lately. Last year, the band’s rhythm section quit, leaving singer/guitarists Carlotta Cosials and Ana García Perrote to work as a duo. But Hinds aren’t stopping, and their new album Viva Hinds is coming out later this summer. We’ve posted the early tracks “Coffee,” “En Forma,” and the Beck collab “Boom Boom Back.” Now, they’ve got another one for us.

Hinds’ new single “Superstar” is a full-on anthem that builds from nervous, dazed verses to a howling, defiant chorus. Carlotta Cosials and Ana García Perrote sing the whole song together, and there’s a great energy to the way their voices and guitars bounce off each other. They directed their own video for the song, playing in what appears to be an abandoned train station. This is a good one! I’d argue that it should’ve been the first single, Beck collab or no Beck collab. In a press release, the band says:

“Superstar” talks about the disappointment and the pain you feel when someone you love deeply disappears with no explanation. You feel worthless, you start thinking you never really knew that person, and you question your shared past and if what you remember really happened. It’s hard to let people go, but writing this song helped. People need closure, and this song is ours.

Check it out below.

Viva Hinds is out 9/6 on Lucky Number.