Last month, Sleater-Kinney announced the deluxe edition of January’s Little Rope and released the track “Here Today.” Now, the indie rock veterans are sharing another preview with “This Time.”

“‘This Time’ was the last song we wrote for the record and the last to get cut once we decided we preferred the evenness and succinctness of ten songs,” the band said in a statement. “About a person reaching the limits of denial, ‘This Time’ exists on the thematic edges of Little Rope, an album wrestling with loss and its aftermath.”

The song’s wistful buildup leads to a rewarding, cathartic payoff. Listen below.

Little Rope (Deluxe) is out 10/4 via Loma Vista.