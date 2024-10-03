Jason Isbell & Michael Stipe To Appear At Harris/Walz Campaign Concert In Pittsburgh

We’re about a month out from the American presidential election, which means we’re probably about to see some very big campaign events. Some of those events are going to feature musicians. If you’re anywhere near Pittsburgh, for instance, there’s going to be a big get-out-the-vote concert for the Harris Walz campaign tomorrow night, and it’ll feature a couple of our finest rootsy Southeastern rockers.

Jason Isbell and former R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe will both be on hand at the 10/4 Harris/Walz event in Pittsburgh, as will an unnamed special guest. It’s not quite clear whether Stipe will perform or just speak. Michael Stipe has been working on a solo album for a very long time, but it hasn’t been announced or anything. Both Stipe and Isbell have been active in political circles for a long time, and Isbell performed at the DNC last month.

It’s at least possible that Jason Isbell and Michael Stipe could perform together tomorrow night. Isbell inducted R.E.M. into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame earlier this year, and the night saw all four members performing together for the first time in 17 years. In the past, Isbell has also covered R.E.M. classics like “Driver 8” and “It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine).”

You can RSVP for the concert here. According to the RSVP site, the concert’s time and location will be “announced to confirmed guests only.”