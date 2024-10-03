Springsteen Endorses Harris, Calls Trump “The Most Dangerous Candidate For President In My Lifetime”

Last month, Kamala Harris received an endorsement from pop superstar Taylor Swift. Today, the presidential candidate got support from New Jersey legend Bruce Springsteen in a new Instagram post.

In a video, The Boss sits at an old-timey diner and gives a succinct speech saying Harris and her VP candidate Tim Walz are “committed to a vision of this country that respects and includes everyone, regardless of class, religion, race, your political point of view, or sexual identity,” whereas Donald Trump is “the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime.”

About Trump, he expounded, “His disdain for the sanctity of our constitution, the sanctity of democracy, the sanctity of the rule of law, and the sanctity of the peaceful transfer of power should disqualify him from the office of president ever again. He doesn’t understand the meaning of this country, its history, or what it means to be deeply American.”

Watch the clip below.