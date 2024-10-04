Coldplay Promote New Album On QVC, Say Label Originally Wanted To Cut “Viva La Vida”

Coldplay’s 10th album Moon Music releases Friday (Oct. 4), and they’ll apparently only make two more after that. To celebrate, Chris Martin talked with Rolling Stone about some of the band’s defining songs, and one of them was (of course) “Viva La Vida,” which Coldplay had to fight to keep on 2008’s Viva La Vida Or Death And All His Friends.

“Viva La Vida” is obviously an important song; aside from being the LP’s quasi-title track, it was also Coldplay’s first #1 hit. But it seems their label, Parlophone, was not digging it. Here’s what Martin said about it:

[Viva La Vida Or Death And All His Friends] was a real rediscovery of joy, and all of that album centered around this one song, “Viva La Vida.” That was probably the song that fell through most naturally, but then took months to get the production right. There were versions of it that were not good. Even when it was finished, our label asked us to take it off the album because they said it didn’t really sound like Coldplay. But we just felt like, no — it doesn’t sound like the other type of Coldplay. But what we are, as a band, is a band who are committed to doing what feels right at the time and following the songs.

Read the full interview here.

Today Coldplay also went on QVC and The Tonight Show to promote Moon Music and this weekend they’ll be on SNL.