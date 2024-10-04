A little over a year ago, Victoria Monét, a singer-songwriter who had been best known as a behind-the-scenes force for artists like Ariana Grande, released Jaguar II. The album turned Monét into a star in her own right, spinning off hits and launching her to Best New Artist status among other Grammy love. Today she’s back with a deluxe edition of last year’s LP, featuring a whole second disc of new music.

Some of the 10 tracks new to the deluxe have been released in the leadup to today, including the Usher duet “SOS” and “We Might Even Be Falling In Love” with Bryson Tiller. Even after that, this is essentially a whole new album’s worth of material from one of the best in the game. Jaguar II: Deluxe puts a modern spin on jazzy retro R&B, and Monét fills up those lush canvasses with artfully sung, extremely horny lyrics.

Stream the full project below.

Jaguar II: Deluxe is out now on Lovett/RCA.