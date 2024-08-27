Earlier this year, Victoria Monét covered Usher during her performance at Coachella. Today, the singer is releasing the new song “SOS” — standing for “Sex On Sight” — and it features the R&B icon himself.

“SOS” is Monét’s first new music since last year’s Jaguar II — which landed on our list of Best Albums of 2023 and earned her Best New Artist honors at the Grammys — aside from her Stars Wars: The Acolyte tune “Power Of Two.” “SOS” is a languorous and sultry collaboration, moving with a slow groove. Hear it below.