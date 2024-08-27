Victoria Monét – “SOS” (Feat. Usher)

New Music August 27, 2024 12:02 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Victoria Monét – “SOS” (Feat. Usher)

New Music August 27, 2024 12:02 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Earlier this year, Victoria Monét covered Usher during her performance at Coachella. Today, the singer is releasing the new song “SOS” — standing for “Sex On Sight” — and it features the R&B icon himself.

“SOS” is Monét’s first new music since last year’s Jaguar II — which landed on our list of Best Albums of 2023 and earned her Best New Artist honors at the Grammys — aside from her Stars Wars: The Acolyte tune “Power Of Two.” “SOS” is a languorous and sultry collaboration, moving with a slow groove. Hear it below.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Oasis Rumored For UK Reunion Shows, Liam Gallagher Fuels Speculation At Reading & Leeds

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Justin Bieber’s “Sorry”

2 days ago 0

Charli XCX Teases Full-Length Project “In The Bratosphere,” Recently Hit The Studio With Bon Iver

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest