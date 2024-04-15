Victoria Monét Calls For Ceasefire And Covers Usher At Coachella

A couple months ago, Victoria Monét won Best New Artist at the Grammys thanks to her full-length debut Jaguar II. On Sunday, she performed at Coachella for the first time, and during her set, she said: “Stop the wars, stop the hate, stop the genocides, stop motherfucking hating. Live with love. Stop thinking so small. You need to be thinking big, bitch. Think big, bitch.”

Monét has been vocal in her support for a ceasefire in Gaza. She was one of the founding members of Artists 4 Ceasefire, a collective that formed in October 2023 and called on President Joe Biden to de-escalate the conflict between Israel and Hamas, and provide humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

Also during her Coachella set, Monét covered Usher’s 1998 chart-topper “Nice & Slow,” which she mixed up with her own Khalid & SG Lewis collab “Experience.”

Watch below.