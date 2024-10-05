Charli XCX Confirms All The Brat Remix Album Features

News October 5, 2024 10:53 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Charli XCX Confirms All The Brat Remix Album Features

News October 5, 2024 10:53 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Next Friday, Charli XCX will unveil the highly anticipated Brat remix album, Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat. There have been billboards teasing guests, and on Friday the pop star confirmed the features on the LP.

Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat will have remixes with Caroline Polachek, Bon Iver, Ariana Grande, the 1975, Shygirl, Jon Hopkins, Julian Casablancas, Tinashe, the Japanese House, Bladee, and Bb trickz. (Will Matty Healy and Julian Casablancas work it out on the remix?) Previously released remixes have Lorde, Billie Eilish, A. G. Cook, Addison Rae, Troye Sivan, Robyn, and Yung Lean.

Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat is out 10/11 on Atlantic.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Former Porno For Pyros Bassist Explains Why Perry Farrell Is “The Worst” Frontman And Slams His Wife, Too

5 days ago 0

Sabrina Carpenter Leaves One Hell Of An Impression

4 days ago 0

Mo Troper Settles Defamation Lawsuit, Maya Stoner Issues Retraction

3 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest