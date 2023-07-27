The Strokes Add Singapore Show, Julian Casablancas Addresses The 1975’s Malaysian Fest Protest

Last weekend, the Good Vibes Festival in Kuala Lampur was canceled by government directive after Matty Healy protested Malaysia’s anti-LGBTQ laws during his set. The Strokes were supposed to headline the event a couple days after the 1975. The band, who were already scheduled to play in Singapore on August 2, have added an additional date the following day in hopes that some fans who were not able to see them at Good Vibes might be able to make the trip.

“In an attempt to accommodate all of our fans in Southeast, Asia, particularly our fans in Kuala Lumpur affected by last weeks cancellation, we have now added a second show in Singapore at MBS Expo Hall on Thursday, August 3,” reads a statement on the band’s official social media. “We know this isn’t perfect for our fans in Malaysia, but it was the closest and most convenient location to put on a show in such a short time. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 4 PM in Singapore. We hope this eases the disappointment from the events that unfolded last week.”

Over on his personal Instagram, frontman Julian Casablancas had a bit more to say about the situation:

thanks for your patience… ok: we know it’s not the iDEAL (or even possible) for everyone, so forgive (&we tried KL 1st, but they are not ready for concert in Malaysia yet ~understandably) but the best we could do with such short notice to try and make it possible for die-hard fans to have some chance to come to our concert — &as our Singapore show (which is ~relatively close) is sold out –

the Strokes will be adding a second Singapore show to try and accommodate folks in Malaysia best we could.

hope this mildly eases some of the disappointment for some, and hope to see as many of you as possible there.

(i know it’s not the shortest trip either but if it makes anyone feel better i’ll be driving 8 hours tomorrow back and forth for fujirock ha… ) &at the least maybe scalpers will be less ruthless? also couldn’t do it with the tix, but we think w/ the Merch (which we control), for people traveling from KL we’re gonna offer meGa-discounts (with proof of residence/travel etc) to try and maybe offset/allieviate a bit of the cost of travel ?

sorry – we tried! (and took a lot of pushing🙏🏼)

And in some comments on Instagram a few days ago when the fest’s cancelation was announced, Casablancas shared some thoughts on Healy’s protest. “it def helped the white outsider awareness yes, for sure… i felt the same. had no idea,” he wrote. “but when you look into it, it likely will change little to nothing in Malaysia. it’s like saying you helped awareness of injustices in n korea … not one of those situations where twitter pressure’s gonna work, they don’t care, govt is intense there.”

And this:

… i think he meAnt a positive thing and i at first also thought maybe good to raise awareness… but also that you should be knowledgeable and respectful toward the culture you’re not familiar with… many things to fix but we should be strategic was all… wasn’t commenting on the thing – just an outider [sic] thinking it would make any different iN Malaysia… it appears to have more negative consequences… your nit [sic] allowed to show straight public kissing affection there i believe… it’s a different world not his job to come fix then bail… if he stayed and went to jail then damn, respect. but i think he just made a joke/laughted [sic] and flew home first class imm guessing

A couple days ago, BIllboard reported that the Good Vibes festival organizers were considering pursuing legal action against Healy and his representatives, noting that the singer’s manager “had acknowledged in writing that Matt Healy would adhere to all local guidelines and regulations.”