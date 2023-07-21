The 1975 Cut Short At Good Vibes Fest After Protesting Malaysia’s Anti-LGBTQ Laws

The vibes at Kuala Lampur’s Good Vibes Festival were maybe not so good earlier today. The headlining set from the 1975 was cut short by 45 minutes after frontman Matty Healy spoke out against Malaysia’s repressive anti-LGBTQ laws and made out with bassist Ross MacDonald. In a statement to Bandwagon, festival organizers say, “The 1975 performance had to be cut short due to non-compliance with local performance guidelines.”

Malaysian law bans all sexual contact between people of the same sex. During the 1975’s set, Matty Healy said this:

I made a mistake. When we were booking shows, I wasn’t looking into it. I don’t see the fucking point, right? I do not see the point of inviting the 1975 to a country and then telling us who we can have sex with. I am sorry if that offends you and you’re religious and it’s part of your fucking government, but your government are a bunch of fucking retards and I don’t care anymore. If you push, I am going to push back. I am not in the fucking mood. I’m not in the fucking mood. If you’re filming this on TikTok, I’m not in the fucking mood anymore. There’s no TikTok. You’re dead. I picked up a child, that I love, who’s a friend of mine’s child. I put them down, and there was a TikTok conversation as to whether my finger placement was appropriate. So what, we’re just casually accusing people of being a pedophile now, are we? For our entertainment? Is that what we’re doing? No? Because it fucking looks like it. I’m not only telling you. There’s people filming this. It fucking looks like it. You don’t casually insinuate that shit. I’m not in the fucking mood anymore. Unfortunately, you don’t get a set of loads of uplifting songs because I’m fucking furious, and that’s not fair on you because you’re not representative of your government. Because you are young people and I am sure a lot of you are gay and progressive and cool. So I pulled the show yesterday, and we had a conversation, and we said “You know what? We can’t let these kids down because they’re not the problem.” But I’ve done this before, I’ve gone to a country where, I don’t know what the fuck it is. Ridiculous. Fucking ridiculous to tell people what they can do with their that [points to crotch], and if you want to invite me here to do a show, you can fuck off. I’ll take your money, you can ban me, but I’ve done this before, and it doesn’t feel good, and I’m fucked off.

here’s the rest before the live glitched pic.twitter.com/4WyJ8vBMGo — aphex twink (@aphexmaxim) July 21, 2023

The crowd cheered both the speech and the makeout session that followed. NME reports that the band left the stage after playing “I Couldn’t Be More In Love,” the seventh song of the set. Healy told the crowd that the band had to go and that they “just got banned from Kuala Lumpur.” Healy made a similar protest in 2019 during a set in Dubai, protesting anti-LGBTQ laws by making out with a male fan.

Good Vibes organizers say that the rest of the festival will continue as planned and that people with single-day wristbands for Friday will be able to attend on Saturday or Sunday. The Kid Laroi and the Strokes are scheduled to headline the next two nights.