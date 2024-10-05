Zach Bryan Declines To Submit For 2025 Grammys

Zach Bryan famously does not play the industry game. The country superstar denies all press requests, doesn’t promote his music on the radio, and has spoken out against Ticketmaster. Now, he didn’t submit his songs for consideration for the Grammys.

This year’s The Great American Bar Scene LP and last fall’s Boys Of Faith EP would’ve been eligible for awards. According to Variety, Bryan “does not feel comfortable with awards shows making music competitive.” Bryan won his first Grammy this year for “I Remember Everything,” his duet with Kacey Musgraves. He’s been nominated for four Grammys in total. In recent years, Drake and the Weeknd have also boycotted the Grammys.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

