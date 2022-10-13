Drake And The Weeknd Continue Grammys Boycott

Drake and the Weeknd once again did not submit their music for Grammys consideration this year. As Pitchfork points out, their solo albums from this year — Honestly, Nevermind and Dawn FM — do not appear in the ballots that were sent out to voters today. Drake and the Weeknd are, however, still credited as featured guests on a number of songs that were entered for consideration.

Last year, Drake withdrew his songs from consideration after he was already nominated for two awards, leaving an empty space in each of those fields. The rapper has had a contentious history with the Recording Academy, stretching back to 2017 when he won two awards and said that he didn’t even want them.

The Weeknd started speaking out against the Grammys after After Hours and its hit single “Blinding Lights” were completely snubbed, and he announced he would be boycotting the show from now on last year.

Also today: Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak said that they did not submit their collaborative album Silk Sonic for Grammys consideration, though they picked up four Grammy Awards for its lead single “Leave The Door Open” earlier this year.