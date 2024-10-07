In August, Kim Deal announced her debut solo album Nobody Loves You More. The indie rock stalwart has shared the singles “Coast” and “Crystal Breath” so far, and today she’s back with the gauzy LP closer “A Good Time Pushed.”

“A Good Time Pushed” features her Breeders bandmates Jim MacPherson and Kelley Deal, and was engineered by the late Steve Albini. The song is full of yearning and reverb: “Part of me wants/ To follow you off of this world,” the first line goes, Deal’s voice earnest over hazy guitars. Listen below.

Nobody Loves You More is out 11/22 on 4AD.