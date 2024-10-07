Caroline Says – “Dust”

Ebru Yildiz

New Music October 7, 2024 9:14 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Caroline Says – “Dust”

Ebru Yildiz

New Music October 7, 2024 9:14 AM By Danielle Chelosky

This Friday, Caroline Sallee will release The Lucky One, the first Caroline Says album in six years. So far the singer-songwriter has unveiled “Faded And Golden” and “Roses,” and today she’s offering one more preview with “Dust.”

“I drove to West Texas to see the Davis Mountains,” Sallee said about the song. “I wanted to see the future and I wanted to see the past, but a dust storm prevented me from seeing anything at all.”

The road-trip ballad is brief but sprawling, an encapsulation of the inexplicable wistfulness that nature evokes. Listen below.

The Lucky One is out 10/11 on Western Vinyl.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Former Porno For Pyros Bassist Explains Why Perry Farrell Is “The Worst” Frontman And Slams His Wife, Too

1 week ago 0

Multiple Bands Drop Off Orlando Metal Festival Over Kyle Rittenhouse Booking

3 days ago 0

The Story Behind Every Song On Animal Collective’s Sung Tongs

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest