This Friday, Caroline Sallee will release The Lucky One, the first Caroline Says album in six years. So far the singer-songwriter has unveiled “Faded And Golden” and “Roses,” and today she’s offering one more preview with “Dust.”

“I drove to West Texas to see the Davis Mountains,” Sallee said about the song. “I wanted to see the future and I wanted to see the past, but a dust storm prevented me from seeing anything at all.”

The road-trip ballad is brief but sprawling, an encapsulation of the inexplicable wistfulness that nature evokes. Listen below.

The Lucky One is out 10/11 on Western Vinyl.