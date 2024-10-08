Trevor Powers kicked off 2024 with the Youth Lagoon song “Football.” The Idaho musician followed it with “Lucy Takes A Picture” in May, and now he’s back with the piano ballad “My Beautiful Girl.”

“There’s a near-ghost town in western Idaho called Idaho City — about 30 minutes from home,” Powers explained, continuing:

I go there often to swim in the river, pray, and be alone in the country. Last time I went, I hiked through the cemetery (known as ‘Boothill’ ‘cuz of all the miners that died with their boots on) and saw a gravestone in darkness and dry weeds that said only, ‘My Beautiful Girl.’ No name. No dates. Just love. Who was this beautiful girl? The portal opened, and I wrote down the message. Songwriting just feels like receiving messages from a portal and transcribing them. Some nights I’ll wake up at 3 AM and words feel like they’re bludgeoning my skull with a baseball bat. Most times, I don’t even know what they mean. I don’t think I’m supposed to. It’s only my job to listen, be constant, and write them down. And if I’m not a faithful steward of that job, those words will find someone else who is.

Watch the music video for “My Beautiful Girl” below, directed by Regrets Only.