Last week, SNL alum Andy Samberg returned for the show’s Season 50 premiere to play America’s Second Gentleman. Last Saturday, not only did he play Doug Emhoff in the cold open once again, he brought back the Lonely Island for the first time in six years, debuting a new digital short called “Sushi Glory Hole.”

“Sushi Glory Hole” stars Samberg and Lonely Island bandmate Akiva Schaffer as two businessmen (not sure where Jorma Taccone was, but he’s credited as a writer). They give a presentation to a few skeptical investors (Maya Rudolph, Bowen Yang, and Kenan Thompson) about their idea, which is, in their words: “Sushi being fed through a hole in the wall.”

Coldplay were the musical guest that night, marking the band’s eighth time on the show. They played two songs from their new album Moon Music, “All My Love” and “We Pray,” the latter of which included appearances from guest vocalists Tini and Elyanna. Aside from all that, the episode was pretty light on the music, but new cast member Jane Wickline did stop by Weekend Update to perform a beautiful original song about partying. Watch the relevant clips below.