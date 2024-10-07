Last night, a 42-year story ended, as the long-running punk band NOFX played their final show. NOFX started in 1983, got hugely popular during the ’90s, and kept going ever since. In 2022, they released their final album, which is called Double Album, and announced plans to break up after their farewell tour. Earlier this year, they announced that farewell tour, which ended with a three-day punk festival in San Pedro.

For the past three nights, NOFX headlined their own festival, curated by the band, at San Pedro’s Outer Harbor. On the first two nights, the bill included the Dropkick Murphys, the Descendents, the Bouncing Souls, Lagwagon, MXPX, Less Than Jake, the Buzzcocks, and tons of the band’s other ’80s and ’90s peers, including a bunch of bands who recorded for Fake Mike’s Fat Wreck Chords label. Sunday’s bill featured Pennywise, the Vandals, the Subhumans, Fishbone, a surprise Frank Turner performance, and a massive NOFX farewell set that included appearances from some other punk legends.

On Sunday night, NOFX trotted out their reggae version of Rancid’s “Radio,” from Rancid and NOFX’s 2002 split EP, with Rancid’s Tim Armstrong coming out to sing along. Later in the evening, NOFX also did Bad Religion’s 1982 singalong anthem “We’re Only Gonna Die,” with Bad Religion’s Brett Gurewitz and Jay Bentley on guitar. NOFX ended the night by debuting a new song called “We Did It Our Way” and then launching into “The Decline,” the 18-minute epic that they released in 1999. Chris Shiflett, currently of the Foo Fighters and formerly of Fat Mike’s side project Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, came out to help with that one. By the end, tons of people were onstage and Pennywise’s Fletcher Dragge was smashing guitars. Below, watch some videos from last night’s show and check out the setlist, via Setlist.fm.

SETLIST:

01 “60%”

02 “Murder The Government”

03 “Bob”

04 “Falling In Love”

05 “Quart In Session”

06 “Kids Of The K-Hole”

07 “Leave It Alone”

08 “180 Degrees” (with Nate Albert)

09 “Six Years On Dope”

10 “Radio” (Rancid cover, with Tim Armstrong)

11 “Shut Up Already”

12 “NOFX”

13 “Six Pack Girls”

14 “Green Corn”

15 “Straight Edge” (Minor Threat cover)

16 “The Cause”

17 “Perfect Government” (Mark Curry cover)

18 “Idiots Are Taking Over”

19 “Mattersville”

20 “The Longest Line”

21 “She’s Gone”

22 “I Don’t Like Me Anymore”

23 “What’s the Matter With Parents Today?”

24 “You’re Bleeding”

25 “Reeko”

26 “The Separation Of Church And Skate”

/////

27 “Intro”

28 “Linoleum”

29 “Bottles To The Ground”

30 “We’re Only Gonna Die (Bad Religion cover, with Brett Gurewitz & Jay Bentley)

31 “Stickin’ In My Eye”

32 “We Did It Our Way” (new song, live debut)

33 “The Decline” (with Chris Shiflett)