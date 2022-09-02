NOFX Will Apparently Break Up Next Year After Farewell Tour

NOFX have been a pop-punk institution since 1983. They’ve made a whole lot of records, and they were once probably one of the most popular independent rock bands in the world. Their legacy is a complicated one, full of hooks that refuse to age and sneering joke-lyrics that have aged like milk. These days, when the subject of NOFX comes up, it seems to mostly revolve around frontman Fat Mike mocking the 2017 Las Vegas country-festival mass shooting right after it happened. Last year, many years after the joke, the lingering fury still caused NOFX to drop off the bill at the Vegas festival Punk Rock Bowling — which used to pretty much be NOFX’s festival. Now, it looks like NOFX are finally planning to end their run.

Thus far, there’s been no official announcement about NOFX’s breakup. Instead, it all comes from the comments of a fairly anodyne Instagram post. Fat Mike was in Alaska, and he posted a video of himself getting a barbershop shave, in the post’s comments, though, Mike made reference to the band’s last time in Canada. When people asked him about that, he said that NOFX would break up in 2023.

Various different Reddit threads have been tracking the story. When one fan angrily asked Mike why NOFX wouldn’t come to Canada more often in the future, Mike replied, “Actually, We love Canada, it’s just that next year will be our last year. We will be announcing our final shows soon. It’s been an amazing run….”

When another fan asked if they’d play a final Los Angeles show, Mike replied, “Los Angeles will be the last place we’ll play. It’s where we started, it’s where we’ll end.”

Another Reddit thread points out a post from NOFX manager Kent Jamieson that seems to confirm things: “Hey, yes it is true, but the plan is to do an extensive farewell tour, also records are still coming, since double album took over, you guys will get a variant of that.”