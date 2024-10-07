The Oasis Reunion Is Coming To Australia Too
In August, Oasis announced reunion shows in the UK and Dublin, then North American tour dates the following month. Today, the Britpop greats revealed they’re coming to Australia, too.
The band will perform in Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on Oct. 31, 2025, followed by Sydney’s Accor Stadium on Nov. 7, 2025. Tickets for the Melbourne show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 15, and tickets for the Sydney concert go on sale the same day at 12 p.m. Find presale information here.
‘People of the land down under.
“You better run-you better take cover…”
We are coming.
You are most welcome.’
Oasis will tour Australia in 2025! 🇦🇺
Register for the Australian ticket pre-sale private ballot: https://t.co/lms10x64eU
The pre-sale will take place on Monday 14th… pic.twitter.com/WCpRa8pNRF
— Oasis (@oasis) October 7, 2024