The Oasis Reunion Is Coming To Australia Too

In August, Oasis announced reunion shows in the UK and Dublin, then North American tour dates the following month. Today, the Britpop greats revealed they’re coming to Australia, too.

The band will perform in Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on Oct. 31, 2025, followed by Sydney’s Accor Stadium on Nov. 7, 2025. Tickets for the Melbourne show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 15, and tickets for the Sydney concert go on sale the same day at 12 p.m. Find presale information here.