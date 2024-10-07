Next week, Seattle’s Spiral XP will unveil their debut full-length, I Wish I Was A Rat. So far the shoegaze crew has released “Luna” and “Sinner,” and today they’re back with the cathartic “Window Room.”

“I was inspired to write the lyrics while sitting in an enclosed porch one day and examining the window reflections,” bassist and co-vocalist Lena Farr-Morrissey explains. “Making plans of nothing and carving out time that is intentionally left blank, I found myself wondering what can bloom from recycled thoughts and memories. On the inside looking out, ‘Window Room’ carries a longing for being at peace with the unknown.”

Listen below.

I Wish I Was A Rat is out 10/18 on Danger Collective.