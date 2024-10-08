Last month, 2nd Grade announced their new 23-track album Scheduled Explosions and released three songs: “Made Up My Own Mind,” “Out Of The Hive,” and “Airlift.” Today, the power-pop project is back with another three: “I Wanna Be On Your Mind,” “Uncontrollably Cool,” and “Like A Wild Thing.”

The endearing, scrappy gem “I Wanna Be On Your Mind” is billed as the focus single, and has guest vocals from Catherine Dwyer of Remember Sports. About it, Peter Gill said:

“I Wanna Be On Your Mind” is one of the first pop songs I ever wrote, so it’s like a little time capsule tucked away at the end of the album. It’s written from the perspective of a song that wants to be stuck in a listener’s head. I love Catherine Dwyer’s vocal performance on it. Really I just want to write songs for other people to sing.

Hear the singles below.

Scheduled Explosions is out 10/25 on Double Double Whammy.