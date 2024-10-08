Limp Bizkit Sue UMG For $200 Million Over Unpaid Royalties

Somebody’s gettin’ choked ’cause now it’s time to pay the piper. Limp Bizkit are suing Universal Music Group for breach of contract, The Wrap reports.

In the lawsuit, filed today in Los Angeles’ central district, Fred Durst and friends are seeking $20 million in unpaid royalties, a total they believe could balloon past $200 million once discovery is complete. “Plaintiffs have discovered that, contrary to these claims, not only did UMG never have any intention of paying Plaintiffs, it designed and implemented royalty software and systems that were deliberately designed to conceal artist’s royalties and keep those profits for itself,” the document reads.

According to the court filing, Universal provided Bizkit with millions of dollars to fund new recordings. The band says the label has withheld royalty payments even though those expenses have been recouped thanks to the band’s resurgence in popularity. UMG reportedly told Bizkit they are still $43 million away from recouping their advances. But Durst says he has discovered that Flip Records, the label that originally signed Limp Bizkit before they made the leap to Interscope, has been making millions through a profit-sharing arrangement with UMG, and none of the money is finding its way to the band. Durst’s label, Flawless Records, is also named as a plaintiff in the case.

Official accusations against Universal in the lawsuit include rescission, violating a contract recording agreement, fraudulent concealment, breach of fiduciary duty, intentional misrepresentation, negligent misrepresentation and copyright infringement. Bizkit is demanding a jury trial.