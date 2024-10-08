Watch Hurray For The Riff Raff Sing “Buffalo” On The Kelly Clarkson Show

In February, Alynda Segarra unveiled the latest Hurray For The Riff Raff album The Past Is Still Alive. The folk singer-songwriter played some of its tracks on CBS Saturday Morning in April, and today they gave a heartfelt performance of “Buffalo” on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The twangy ballad has Segarra strumming an acoustic guitar, along with a band that most notably includes a pedal steel player, imbuing the song with a weepy, glimmering beauty. Watch below.