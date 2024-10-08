Watch Hurray For The Riff Raff Sing “Buffalo” On The Kelly Clarkson Show

News October 8, 2024 7:20 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Watch Hurray For The Riff Raff Sing “Buffalo” On The Kelly Clarkson Show

News October 8, 2024 7:20 PM By Danielle Chelosky

In February, Alynda Segarra unveiled the latest Hurray For The Riff Raff album The Past Is Still Alive. The folk singer-songwriter played some of its tracks on CBS Saturday Morning in April, and today they gave a heartfelt performance of “Buffalo” on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The twangy ballad has Segarra strumming an acoustic guitar, along with a band that most notably includes a pedal steel player, imbuing the song with a weepy, glimmering beauty. Watch below.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Nell Smith Dead At 17

2 days ago 0

Watch Neil Young & Stephen Stills Play A Buffalo Springfield Deep Cut They Hadn’t Done In 57 Years

3 days ago 0

Mexican Coke Kicked Off Fenantyl Tour After Frontman Reportedly Fights Audience In SLC

2 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest