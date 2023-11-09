Hurray For The Riff Raff’s latest album was last year’s Life On Earth, which was our Album Of The Week. Now, Alynda Segarra is back with the announcement of its follow-up The Past Is Still Alive and the release of the single “Alibi.”

The Past Is Still Alive, produced by Brad Cook, has contributions from Conor Oberst, Hand Habits’ Meg Duffy, Anjimile, S.G. Goodman, and more. As per the press release, inspirations include “radical poetry, railroad culture, outsider art, the work of writer Eileen Myles, and the history of activist groups like ACT UP and Gran Fury.”

Watch Eric Stafford’s video for “Alibi” below.

The Past Is Still Alive is out 2/23 via Nonesuch.