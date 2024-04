Hurray For The Riff Raff released the excellent The Past Is Still Alive over the winter. Today they promoted it by becoming the latest indie band to perform on CBS Saturday Morning. Alynda Segarra and their backing band, which included NNAMDÏ on bass, played three songs from the new album: “Alibi,” “Hawkmoon” and “Buffalo.” It was their first TV performance in support of the record, and they made the most of it. Watch below.