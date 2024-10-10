Trauma Ray – “Bardo”

New Music October 10, 2024 2:25 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Trauma Ray unveil their debut full-length Chameleon in just a couple of weeks. So far the Fort Worth-based band has released “Bishop” and “Spectre,” and today they’re back with the heavy earworm “Bardo.”

“Bardo is the in-between,” guitarist Jonathan Perez says. “Whether that’s life or death, or a purgatory. It’s about being stuck in between one phase and the next. When you can feel the past fading and yet you can’t quite see the path to the future either.”

If you like groups like Narrow Head or Soul Blind, this track is for you. Listen below.

Chameleon is out 10/25 via Dais.

