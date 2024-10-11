JENNIE – “Mantra”

New Music October 11, 2024 11:26 AM By Tom Breihan

New Music October 11, 2024 11:26 AM By Tom Breihan

The members of the hugely popular South Korean girl group Blackpink are releasing solo music, and today we’ve got a big one from JENNIE, the member who starred in the Weeknd’s HBO show The Idol and who had to apologize for vaping indoors. Jennie’s new single “Mantra” is fully English-language, and it feels like her take on the messy, bratty pop that’s been such a potent force this year.

“Mantra” is a big, bright pop song with a digital disco bassline and deadpan half-rapped lyrics about being pretty. One of the song’s three producers is frequent Rosalía collaborator El Guincho, who was not involved in fellow Blackpink member LISA’s recent Rosalía collab “New Woman.” The fun Tanu Muino-directed Mantra video was shot in LA, and involves a whole lot of choreography amidst burning cars. Check it out below.

