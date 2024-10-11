Ab-Soul – “Squeeze 1st 2”

Ab-Soul – “Squeeze 1st 2”

New Music October 11, 2024 11:45 AM By Tom Breihan

Two years ago, the enigmatic Carson, California rapper Ab-Soul released his album Herbert. Since then, Ab-Soul teamed up with his old comrade Jay Rock on the single “Blowfly” and took part in the feelgood Black Hippy reunion at Kendrick Lamar’s Pop Out show. Now, Ab-Soul has a new track of his own.

I assume Ab-Soul’s new single “Squeeze 1st 2” is his spin on Jay-Z’s Roc La Familia track “Squeeze 1st,” even though the two songs sound nothing alike. On the new track, Ab-Soul goes in over a triumphant, horn-laced track from producer Crooklin. He talks some real shit on this one, and he sounds energized. Listen below.

