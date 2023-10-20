Jay Rock and Ab-Soul go way back. Fifteen years ago, the two rappers made up one half of the California supergroup Black Hippy, alongside Kendrick Lamar and Schoolboy Q. Right now, Jay Rock and Ab-Soul are coming off long absences, releasing new singles. Jay Rock recently came out with “Eastside,” with Kal Banx, and “Too Fast (Pull Over),” with Anderson .Paak and Latto. Last year, Ab-Soul released “Moonshooter,” “Do Better,” and “Gang’Nem.” Now, the two of them have a new song together.

The new song “Blowfly” gets its name from a proto-rap originator, and it’s got TDE regular Kal Banx chopping up an old soul sample. Over that beat, Ab-Soul mutters a sideways hook while Jay Rock paints verbal pictures of bleak street scenes. The video, from director Carlos Acosta, makes artful use of spotlights. Check it out below.

“Blowfly” is out now on TDE/Interscope.