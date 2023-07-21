Jay Rock is building up to something. Last month, the Watts rap veteran — a guys who’s been around for so long that Kendrick Lamar used to be his hypeman — released the Kal Banx collab “Eastside,” his first single in five years. Now, Jay Rock has teamed up with big stars Anderson .Paak and Latto for the ebullient party-rap single “Too Fast (Pull Over).”

“Too Fast (Pull Over)” is catchy as all hell. Producers Mustard and GYLTTRYP go straight from a salsa fanfare into a propulsive steel-drum club-rap boom. Anderson .Paak handles the hook, but he doesn’t sing. Instead, .Paak raps both the hook and the final verse, building the track around a quote from Trina’s 2000 classic “Pull Over.”

All three rappers sound great on “Too Fast (Pull Over),” but Latto might win the track with her final line: “I look just like a Barbie and act just like a Brat.” Jay Rock isn’t really known for this kind of good-time music, but he hangs with .Paak and Latto just fine. In the video, Jay Rock shows off a Mercedes SUV with a stripper pole in the back, and .Paak dresses up like a funky cowboy to walk on swimming-pool water. Check it out below.

“Too Fast (Pull Over)” is out now on TDE/Interscope.