It’s been five years since the great Watts, California rapper Jay Rock released Redemption, his most recent album. That’s a really good record. Jay Rock has been quiet lately, barely even making any guest appearances. Today, however, Jay Rock is back with a new single called “Eastside” — his first as lead artist since he came out with Redemption. It goes hard.

Jay Rock recorded “Eastside” with his TDE labelmate Kal Banx, who produced the track and who also handles the hook. It’s short song, and it doesn’t exactly work as a grand statement. It’s just Jay Rock talking tough for two minutes. But it feels good to hear that commanding voice barking out warnings again. Listen to the track below.