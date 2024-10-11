Massive Attack Cancel US Shows

Back in July, trip-hop royalty Massive Attack announced a short run of US shows, marking their first North American performances since their Mezzanine XXI tour five years ago. But now, with less than a week to go, they’ve canceled all five of those gigs, including their scheduled set at Miami’s III Points festival next weekend.

Early this morning, Massive Attack posted on their Instagram story that they had to back out of their North American tour due to “unforeseen circumstances.” Along with that festival, they were also supposed to play in DC, Boston, New York City, and Atlanta (not to be confused with that show in Georgia, the country, they canceled in protest last summer). See that announcement below.