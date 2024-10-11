Si Dios Quiere come from the South Side of Chicago, and they make an elemental form of metallic hardcore with tons of swagger. They’ve got a bunch of EPs to their name, and now they’ve announced plans to release their full-length debut No Angels, which comes out in just two weeks. The all-out banger “Fool’s Gold,” formerly released as a standalone single, showed up in our hardcore column last month, and it is well worth your time. So is the LP’s title track, which just hit the internet today.

The song “No Angels” is a brutalist bounce with the same tough-guy sensitivity that I hear in Trapped Under Ice and sometimes Madball. The track has some sick riffs and guest vocals from Andy Zarate, leader of the Dallas metalcore band Soledad. Below, listen to “No Angels” and check out the LP’s tracklist.

<a href="https://newmoralityzine.bandcamp.com/album/no-angels">No Angels by SI DIOS QUIERE</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Fool’s Gold”

02 “Roll The Dice”

03 “No Angels” (Feat. Soledad)

04 “Essence of Survival” (Feat. Snuffed)

05 “True Blue”

06 “Sacrificio”

07 “Dreams Like Glass” (Feat. Payasa)

08 “Streets Of Vengeance” (Feat. Demo Division)

09 “Un Día Más”

No Angels is out 10/25 on New Morality Zine.