You didn’t think the Brat rollout was over, did you? Charli XCX has been dominating the headlines all year, and she’s going to keep this thing going for as long as she possibly can. Just last week, Charli released her massive all-star remix album Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat. And she still has more all-star remixes left to go! Today, Charli has gotten together with fellow party-girl god Kesha on a new version of “Spring breakers,” one of the bonus tracks that Charli originally released on the deluxe edition Brat and it’s the same but there’s three more songs so it’s not.

Charli XCX and Kesha have been teasing this “Spring breakers” remix for a minute. The obligatory billboard, with Kesha’s name spelled backwards in Brat font, has been out in the world, and Charli officially announced the remix’s release yesterday.

And now it’s here! Whoo! Party! Crazy girl shit, gonna go Spring Breakers! Listen to the brand-new remix and Charli’s original “Spring breakers” below.