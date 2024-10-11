Stream Charli XCX’s New Brat Remixes Feat. Ariana Grande, Bon Iver, The 1975, & More

Charli XCX has been building up the hype for the Brat remix album with a version of “Talk talk” with Troye Sivan and billboards across the globe teasing features like Bon Iver, Tinashe, the 1975, and more.

Earlier today, at Storm King Art Center in upstate New York, Charli debuted the collection and explained why she made it: “When the song comes out… there’s still so many different versions of that song that could be made.” Fair enough! Now, Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat is here.

Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat is a trip. Julian Casablanca turns “Mean Girls” into a New Abnormal-era Strokes song; Caroline Polachek sings about “free bleeding in the autumn rain” on the transformed “Everything Is Romantic.” Bladee brings Drain Gang greatness to “Rewind,” and Bon Iver make “I Think About It All The Time” even more existential by sampling Bonnie Raitt’s “Nick Of Time” (which Bon Iver have covered before).

Elsewhere you’ll hear Ariana Grande on “Sympathy Is A Knife,” Tinashe on “B2b,” the Japanese House on “Apple,” the 1975 and Jon Hopkins on “I Might Say Something Stupid,” Bb trickz on “Club Classics,” A. G. Cook on “So I,” and Shygirl on “365.” Listen here.