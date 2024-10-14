Another K-Pop Apology: Stans Pressure Seunghan Not To Rejoin RIIZE After Controversy
Being a K-pop star means always having to say you’re sorry. Imagine the South Korean pop machine as a technologically advanced, extremely online version of the old Hollywood studio system. Idols are expected to maintain a certain standard of behavior, and their transgressions are constantly surveilled and documented. That means that everytime one of the genre’s biggest stars fucks up, or even when they engage in behavior that can be nebulously viewed as a fuckup, they must publicly beg for atonement. We’ve seen some prominent examples in recent months, and now we’ve got another one.
Not long ago, BTS member Suga was caught riding an electric scooter while intoxicated. He apologized, and then he apologized again for not being sufficiently contrite in his first apology. Blackpink member JENNIE apologized for being filmed vaping indoors in Italy. Now, another K-pop idol has left his group after serious pressure from fans. His crime: Smoking a cigarette while in bed with a lady.
RIIZE, a boy band assembled by the giant K-pop firm SM Entertainment, haven’t been around for long; they just debuted last year. Shortly after they released their first few singles, a leaked photo showed Seunghan, one of the seven members of RIIZE, in bed with an unidentified woman, smoking a cigarette. Last year, SM Entertainment said that Seunghan would “halt activities indefinitely” and take a hiatus from RIIZE. The group continued without him. Last week, as Billboard reported, SM announced that Seunghan would soon return to RIIZE, taking part in their “next chapter.” In response, a scary number of fans had funeral wreaths delivered to SM headquarters, demanding his removal from the group. They got their wish.
I went to the SM building in Seoul today and so many “fans” sent funeral flowers demanding Seunghan be kicked out of RIIZE…these ppl need to be locked up in the psych ward (also there were SO many flowers) pic.twitter.com/kNrh1sBrDu
— r (@joonscastle) October 13, 2024
As AllKPop reports, Seunghan has shared a letter apologizing to the world and announcing that he will not return to RIIZE: “I no longer want the fans to experience confusion or pain, nor do I want any more harm to come to the members and the company because of me.” Here’s the full text of his letter, translated from Korean:
Hello, this is Seunghan.
I know that a lot of people have been thinking seriously about my return, and I’ve been deeply aware of the seriousness of the situation. As I reflected on whether I was only thinking of myself and if I caused significant harm to the company and the members, whether it is befitting for me to be in a group that is deserving of so much love, the only emotions that I experienced were feeling worried and sorry.
I believe the best decision for everyone is for me to leave the group.
I no longer want the fans to experience confusion or pain, nor do I want any more harm to come to the members and the company because of me.
I want to express my gratitude to the company and the members for making an effort to give me another chance, and I sincerely thank and apologize to those who supported me despite my shortcomings. I do not want the bond between RIIZE and BRIIZE, who have always supported and grown alongside each other, to be damaged. I also don’t want fans to argue because of me, when all they need is to continue loving RIIZE.
From the bottom of my heart, I will continue to support the group I love and wish for RIIZE to receive even more love in the future.