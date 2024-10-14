It was surprising enough when Rick Astley teamed up with Manchester indie rockers Blossoms for a run of Smiths cover shows a few years ago. Now, as the leaves of Brat summer begin to turn gold, they’ve really outdone themselves by putting their own creative spin on Charli XCX’s “360” for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge covers series.

A.G. Cook’s minimalistic production on the original “360” is still a winner in our hearts, but Blossoms With Astley fleshed out that little synth riff into a full ’80s new-wave jam. Then, out of nowhere, they turn it into a medley and start doing Stardust’s “Music Sounds Better With You.” Now that’s what I call “so inspired.” Check it out below.