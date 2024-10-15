Drop Nineteens Share “Daymom” From Lost 1991 Album

Back in April, beloved Boston shoegazers Drop Nineteens played their first show in a whopping 30 years. This weekend, they’ll kick off a handful of tour dates for the fall, including an appearance at Austin’s stacked Levitation Festival in November, coinciding with the release of their first new album in three decades. They’re really making the most out of this reunion! Today, Drop Nineteens announced that they’ll be properly issuing their long lost album from 1991, aptly titled 1991. The lead single “Daymom” is out now.

Originally known as Mayfield, 1991 would’ve been Drop Nineteens debut album, but they decided to scrap it and instead released their still-fantastic Delaware the following year. I’m sure glad we got Delaware, but since Drop Nineteens broke up in 1993 after the release of sophomore album National Coma, we didn’t get to hear much more from them until now. Bootlegs of Mayfield have floated around, but the remastered 1991 will mark the first time these songs have been available (legally) on physical formats and streaming.

While Delaware proved Drop Nineteens were really in a class of their own, “Daymom” is a fun opportunity to see their progression. Less noisy and more in line with their then-contemporaries like Ride and Slowdive, it’s six minutes of hypnotic guitar feedback and dreamy buried vocals. Dare I say it’s ethereal? Listen to that and see the 1991 tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Mayfield”

02 “Shannon Waves”

03 “Kissing The Sea”

04 “Snowbird”

05 “Another Summer”

06 “Daymom”

07 “Song For JJ”

08 “Back In Our Old Bed”

09 “Soapland”

1991 is out 2/7 via Wharf Cat.