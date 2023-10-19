In August, we spoke to Drop Nineteens about their reunion. The band released the beloved shoegaze opus Delaware in 1992, followed by the overlooked National Coma the next year, and then that was it. However, their long-awaited third LP Hard Light is coming next month. “Scapa Flow” and “A Hitch” are out, and today they’re sharing “The Price Was High.”

The song is buoyed by Steve Zimmerman’s playful bassline and Paula Kelley’s shimmering vocals. Listen to it below.

Hard Light is out 11/3 via Wharf Cat.