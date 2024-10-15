Next month, Father John Misty will release his new album Mahashmashana, which is hotly anticipated even though we’ve already heard more than half of its tracks. Some of those songs were released through unconventional means. “She Cleans Up,” which sounds a bit like the Velvet Underground doing boogie-rock, was already up on SoundCloud. But now the Mist has given the song a proper release, thus allowing you to put it on all your little playlists or whatever.

There’s also a tour coming up. Father John Misty just finished opening for Kacey Musgraves on a North American arena tour. Next year, Josh Tillman will tour North America once again. He’ll be headlining this time, and he’ll be joined by special guest Destroyer — a pretty inspired pairing. Below, check out “She Cleans Up” and the Father John Misty tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

2/12 – Chattanooga, TN – The Signal

2/13 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern *

2/14 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium *

2/15 – Louisville, KY – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall *

2/17 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live! *

2/18 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore *

2/19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE *

2/21 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall *

2/22 – Boston, MA – MGM *

2/23 – Kingston, NY – Ulster Performing Arts Center *

2/25 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre *

2/28 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia *

3/01 – Washington, DC – The Anthem *

4/03 – Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene +

4/04 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Fållan +

4/05 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhagen Opera House +

4/06 – Berlin, Germany @ Huxley’s +

4/08 – Paris, France @ La Cigale +

4/09 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique +

4/10 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg +

4/12 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall +

4/13 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester +

4/14 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome +

4/15 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall +

* with Destroyer

+ with Butch Bastard

Mahashmashana is out 11/22 on Sub Pop.