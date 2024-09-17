Father John Misty Announces New Album Mahashmashana

For months, Father John Misty has been teasing something. He’s shared new songs that you could only hear by following links or signing up for text updates. But now, FJM has finally announced that he’ll follow his 2022 LP Chloë And The Next 20th Century with a new one called Mahashmashana. The album is named for Mahāśmaśāna, a Sanskrit word meaning “great cremation ground.” Mahashmashana is set to arrive in a couple of months, and Josh Tillman co-produced it with Drew Erickson. Regular collaborator Jonathan Wilson serves as executive producer. There are eight songs on the LP, and half of them are already out in the world in one form or another.

Before the Mahashmashana announcement, Father John Misty already shared his songs “Josh Tillman And The Accidental Dose,” “I Guess Time Makes Fools Of Us All,” “Screamland,” and “She Cleans Up.” All of those tracks will appear on the album, which stretches its eight songs over 50 minutes. Along with the album announcement, the Mist has shared the Estefania Kröl-directed video for “Screamland,” a song that just came out over the weekend. We’re just now learning that the song features guitar from Low’s Alan Sparhawk, who’s about to release his own solo album White Roses, My God.

Right now, Father John Misty is touring arenas with Kacey Musgraves, and he’s got a few headlining dates coming up, as well as a spring 2025 European tour. Below, check out the “Screamland” video, the Mahashmashana tracklist, and FJM’s tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Mahashmashana”

02 “She Cleans Up”

03 “Josh Tillman And The Accidental Dose”

04 “Mental Health”

05 “Screamland”

06 “Being You”

07 “I Guess Time Makes Fools Of Us All”

08 “Summer’s Gone”

TOUR DATES:

9/17 – Bozeman, MT @ The ELM *

9/18 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory *

9/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena ^

9/20 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^

9/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center ^

9/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center ^

9/25 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s *

9/27 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena ^

9/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena ^

9/29 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater *

10/01 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego ^

10/03-04 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum ^

4/03 – Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene +

4/04 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Fållan +

4/05 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhagen Opera House +

4/06 – Berlin, Germany @ Huxley’s +

4/08 – Paris, France @ La Cigale +

4/09 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique +

4/10 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg +

4/12 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall +

4/13 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester +

4/14 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome +

4/15 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall +

* with Omar Velasco

^ with Kacey Musgraves & Nickel Creek

+ with Butch Bastard

Mahashmashana is out 11/22 on Sub Pop. Later today, the album will stream online in a Bandcamp advance listening party; you can sign up for it here.