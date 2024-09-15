Josh Tillman has said he’ll be releasing a new Father John Misty album before the year is over. Assuming that’s true, he’s going about the rollout in a very Tillman fashion: Being cryptic and secretive and sneaky about it. I don’t envy the hardcore Mistyheads for this reason. But a couple of weeks ago, Tillman uploaded an eight-second clip of a new song to YouTube, titled only “9/17.” Today, two days before Sept. 17, he sent out a private link for the song to fans via text message.

The song is called “Screamland,” and you can find that sneaky link to listen to it here. It’s a whole seven minutes long, and the Soundcloud link combines it with the studio version of “She Cleans Up,” which Tillman performed live last week. It’s just the latest in the string of new songs the Father has been teasing lately. Text +1 (323) 443-1930 if you want more of those secret little updates.