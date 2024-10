On Monday (Oct. 14), Dehd released a fun cover of Pixies’ “Mr. Grieves.” Now, the indie rock crew is switching gears with a performance of the Big Thief fan-favorite “Vampire Empire” for SiriusXMU.

Emily Kempf and Jason Balla do dual vocals for “Vampire Empire,” trading off lines and harmonizing to the fast-paced, hard-hitting lyrics, the words even more devastating than usual considering Kempf and Balla are exes. Listen below.