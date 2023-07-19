As with many Big Thief singles, “Vampire Empire” first emerged in live sets, building up a sterling reputation through word of mouth, shoddy YouTube clips, and in-person experience. The band performed the still-unreleased song on Colbert back in March, and now, ahead of their headlining sets at Pitchfork Music Festival and Nelsonville Music Festival this weekend, they’ve finally released the official studio recording. It’s real good, too.

“Vampire Empire” is one of those songs that wrings maximum impact out of just two chords by building up dynamic tension over the course of its runtime. As the song rolls along, Adrianne Lenker spits quick couplets that gradually intensify across three minutes and change. But even at the beginning, in the song’s softest moments, those words connect, from “I’m not quiet, you’ve been quiet/ Just receiving what you said” to “I see you as you see yourself, through all the books you read/ Overwhelmed with guilt and realizing the disease.” The energy rises and falls on its way toward climax, but she’s practically screaming by the time she declares, “I wanted to be your woman/ I wanted to be your man/ I wanted to be the one that you could understand.” It’s a contagiously propulsive, surprisingly explosive track from a band that still has not cooled off.

Lenker’s thoughts on the new single:

For me, it’s about getting out of toxic internal patterns – leaving the empire of energy drains that obscure pure essence, learning about what healthy boundaries are, and finding the power to implement them for the possibility of giving and receiving (both inwardly and outwardly) unbroken and infinite Love.

No word on a new Big Thief album yet, but please enjoy “Vampire Empire” below.

TOUR DATES:

07/19 – Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center ^ – SOLD OUT

07/22 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

07/23 – Nelsonville, OH – Nelsonville Music Festival

07/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room ^

07/27 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee ^ – SOLD OUT

07/29 – Omaha, NE @ Maha Music Festival

07/31 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks *

08/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre * – SOLD OUT

08/04 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater * – SOLD OUT

08/05 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater * – SOLD OUT

08/08 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre Berkeley *

08/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery $ -SOLD OUT

^ = w/ Nick Hakim

* = w/ Lucinda Williams

$ = w/ Bill Callahan