Earlier this year, Deb Never collaborated with 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE for “WhAT yoU WaNT” and then appeared in her girlfriend Faye Webster’s “After The First Kiss” music video. Today, the alt-pop singer is sharing the dreamy “Not In Love.”

Despite its title, “Not In Love” is, in fact, a love song. It’s also her debut on Giant Music, and she has a new album slated for next year. “Not In Love” was co-written and co-produced with Jennifer Decilveo (Miley Cyrus, Bat For Lashes, Angelique Kidjo) and comes with a music video directed by UNCANNY. Check it out below.