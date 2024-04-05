1999 WRITE THE FUTURE – “WhAT yoU WaNT” (Feat. Deb Never)

New Music April 5, 2024 10:03 AM By Chris DeVille

New Music April 5, 2024 10:03 AM By Chris DeVille

88Rising’s pan-genre collective 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE already released their debut album hella (˃╭̣ ╮˂̣)✧♡‧o· ̊ this year, and the flow of new music has not stopped. Last week they teamed with Rich Brian and TiaCorine on the Miami bass-infused “PUMP IT UP ε=┌(^_^)┘.” Now Deb Never, a known to meld styles herself, has showed up on new single “WhAT yoU WaNT.” The track is a percolating pop-rock tune with an anxious streak. It reminds me a bit of Gorillaz’s “Feel Good Inc.,” but with more of a high-strung pop aesthetic. “I keep running away,” Never sings repeatedly. Hear it below along with last week’s track.

