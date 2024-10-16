Earlier this week, Charli XCX released her remix of the Brat bonus track “Spring breakers,” and it featured resurgent party-girl pop queen Kesha. On Tuesday night, the Sweat Tour, Charli’s co-headlining spectacle with Troye Sivan, came to Los Angeles, adopted hometown of both Charli and Kesha. The two of them performed that “Spring breakers” remix live for the first time.

Kesha joined Charli XCX onstage about halfway into the show at Inglewood’s Kia Forum, and the crowd gave a loud ovation. The crowd then got significantly louder when Kesha went on to do her 2010 pop anthem “Tik Tok.” Charli’s audience is definitely not too cool for that song. Watch some videos below.

Charli xcx brings out Kesha to perform “Spring breakers” with her at the SWEAT tour in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/6dfaOTr9Kk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 16, 2024

Kesha performs ‘TiK ToK’ with Charli xcx and Troye Sivan at the Sweat Tour in LA. pic.twitter.com/4klAb1ak5D — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 16, 2024

Kesha wasn’t the only blonde pop star to put in a surprise appearance at last night’s stop of the Sweat Tour. Troye Sivan and Tate McRae previously joined forces on “You,” a 2021 single from the dance producer Regard. At the Forum, McRae came out to sing “You” with Sivan.

TATE MCRAE! Performing ‘You’ with Troye Sivan at SWEAT Tour LA. pic.twitter.com/heFF8m7H6L — Info Charli XCX (@infocharlixcx) October 16, 2024

the way that she just casually struts in like she isn’t THE TATE MCRAE pic.twitter.com/Daf11v38KN — Lara (@palmtreesmcrae) October 16, 2024

The Sweat Tour has another stop in LA tonight, and the tour’s big-city dates sure seem to attract famous guests.