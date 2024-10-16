If you’re in the market for something genuinely and overwhelmingly brutal, allow me to recommend the Boise power trio Ingrown. Ingrown specialize in a form of metallic hardcore that’s both ultra-fast and ultra-heavy. Their guttural-roar music hits like prime Nails, and their videos are full of guns. A scary band! Exactly one year ago, Ingrown dropped the two-song single “Cold Steel” b/w “Grunt.” Now, Ingrown are heading out on a fall tour with Sunami — those shows will be nuts — and they’ve got a new single for us.

Ingrown’s new song “Enemy” is an early taste of the new album that they plan to release early next year. The band recorded “Enemy” in Chicago with Weekend Nachos’ Andy Nelson, and the song is a thundering sprint. It lasts less than two minutes, but it hits hard enough that you might still feel it two days later. Here’s what frontman Ross Hansen says about it:

To maintain your individuality and integrity, you have to ignore paths presented to you by those who’d rather keep you down than see you survive. At times, who you’re up against is only yourself: the most corrupted version, one that’s been influenced by these forces and gives into the pressure — giving up on all that you can really be.

In the song’s sick AJ Duthie-directed video, Ingrown and friends ride dirtbikes and shoot guns in the middle of nowhere. I’m not a guy guy, but that looks fun. Watch it below.

“Enemy” is out now on Closed Casket Activities.