Haley Heynderickx – “Gemini”

New Music October 16, 2024 10:07 AM By Abby Jones

Portland singer-songwriter Haley Heynderickx hasn’t put out an album since her lovely 2018 debut I Need To Start A Garden. That’s changing in a couple of weeks with her sophomore LP Seed Of A Seed, which she’s teased with the singles “Foxglove” and the title track. Today, we get another one called “Gemini.”

“Gemini” has apparently been a while in the making — here’s Heynderickx performing an early iteration of it almost eight years ago. Nowadays, the outlaw country-ish tune seems to act as a bit of a metaphor for that break she took between albums. Its narrator meets a version of herself from the past, leading to some heavy self-reflection: “She cuts the cord she pulls the power/ And makes me sit with my baggage/ All the haggard things I didn’t want to feel/ She peels me back like I’m her cabbage.” Listen to it below.

Seed Of A Seed is out 11/1 via Mama Bird.

